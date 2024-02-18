With the ongoing investment in the island’s energy infrastructure, waste management and greener spaces among others, we stand at a critical juncture in Malta’s environmental policy trajectory.

As a country that aims to be climate-neutral by 2050, the government has embarked on a Just Transition. This ambitious but achievable journey supports economic, social, and environmental development to ensure a climate-neutral country.

In parliament, we are currently debating the Climate Action Bill, a legislative cornerstone for the setting up of the Climate Action Authority. This initiative is not some administrative task but represents a strategic pivot towards a comprehensive framework for climate governance.

It represents this government’s commitment towards climate action, streamlining all efforts and encouraging all stakeholders – whether public or private – to be part of this transition.

Climate action necessitates national efforts and national unity. Only a unified response can help us mitigate and adapt to this global challenge. The authority’s role will be to centralise climate action and climate policy, streamlining the implementation of Malta’s climate strategy. Our approach needs to be both cohesive and impactful.

Climate change is a complex issue, and, as such, we believe that it requires a dedicated authority to help address it effectively, integrating scientific research, policy development and stakeholder engagement. This was also emphasised by climate experts during meetings I held with them.

The CAA will be geared towards helping bring about positive change and progress. It will do so through increasing awareness of climate change and climate action, engaging with stakeholders, establishing long-term and climate adaptation strategies, updating the national energy and climate plan and collating the necessary data related to climate action.

We stand ready to lead by example in the transition towards a greener economy

The setting up of the authority reinforces Malta’s commitment to fulfilling its international obligations under the Paris Agreement and the European Green Deal. Its set-up also aligns with the European Union’s broader environmental objectives, and we stand ready to lead by example in the transition towards a greener economy.

As an island State, we can contribute significantly to global efforts. In sectors like water management, Malta is already a role model for island states facing water scarcity. Only last year, the Water Services Corporation received the Energy Globe Award 2023 for its advancements in sustainable water management.

We are pushing towards exploring innovative technologies, tapping into cleaner sources of energy, harnessing opportunities in renewable offshore technology and encouraging the take-up of sustainable operations.

Climate action cannot be addressed in isolation as it affects all sectors, including health, educational, social, environmental and economic. By promoting a green economy we can take advantage of the opportunities presented by the move towards sustainability.

Environmental and economic objectives are not mutually exclusive but rather complementary and must be aligned to ensure long-term prosperity. In other words, economic resilience and sustainability are two sides of the same coin.

Participating in the climate bill debate in parliament earlier this week, Prime Minister Robert Abela highlighted this government’s direction not to burden the public with the green transition disproportionally. This reflects our dedication to social justice in addressing climate change.

It is essential to recognise the possible socio-economic consequences of transitioning to a more sustainable economy and the necessity of policies that are environmentally effective and socially fair.

Because we truly believe that we should leave no one behind.

Public engagement is crucial as the success of these initiatives is closely linked to the ability to cultivate widespread support and collaboration across all sectors of society.

We want communities, businesses and civil society to be active players in the process of developing and implementing these policies. When common ground is established, we can ensure that Malta’s efforts to address climate change are aligned with a shared vision for the future.