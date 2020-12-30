Teatru Salesjan has been closed since the pandemic hit the island but three passionate and hard-working women have since been busy thinking about new ways to engage with the community. They tell Stephanie Fsadni about current and upcoming projects, while sharing their love for the Sliema theatre.

Having been a part of the Salesian community since her childhood, Julienne Schembri was struck by the energy, happiness and connection which surrounded the Teatru Salesjan (Salesian Theatre). The dance and movement creative thus started to explore how she could build a relationship with this community and was eventually asked to help out as community coordinator. She feels very lucky to have been given this opportunity.

“I love working with people: sharing my passion for dance and movement, and exploring all the ways I can facilitate for people to express, move, feel better and connect despite our differences,” Schembri, who is 31, says.

“I feel the energy of possibility here, from the dreams and magic that emerge from within this space. I spend lots of time with the educational programme Nurture Culture’s family − they have all welcomed me to the Salesian family with so much encouragement that I feel fuelled by it! There is also some sort of power being in an office with two other inspiring women − lots of creative energy flows and we bounce off of each other all the time − which makes our creations unique and colourful.”

The other women she refers to include events coordinator Francesca Zammit, whose journey at Teatru Salesjan began through a joint project between Opening Doors and Teatru Salesjan, funded by the Malta Council for the Voluntary Sector.

With a background in dance and currently reading for an MA in film, the 24-year-old is interested in creating experiences which can bring the arts closer to the people.

“Teatru Salesjan is the kind of place where your ideas are listened to and actualised − it is a blank canvas for anyone who walks in with creative ideas. It is constantly responding to the times, giving communities ownership over their own work and allowing space for ideas to land and happen, taking the time to cultivate positive relationships; growing and delivering exciting projects while doing so. Meeting people and hearing their stories, having the opportunity to discuss and connect, is so rewarding,” Zammit remarks.

A show by Alegria Flamenco Malta in 2016.

“I am very humbled to have met and developed relationships with so many wonderful volunteers that generously give of their time with such a passion. This theatre leaves a legacy at every step and I appreciate the wisdom and knowledge of those who came before. I hope to be able to pass this on to the next generation of Teatru Salesjan workers, volunteers and friends.”

Since its founding by the Salesians of Don Bosco in 1908, Teatru Salesjan has kept social impact at heart and responded to the needs of the times. Its roots emerge from a society of people who wanted to be of service to others, and that remains very much the same today, artistic consultant Rosetta Debattista says.

“We now hope to respond to the needs of communities at large, including children, teens, migrants and the elderly − everything we produce is about the people, rather than about the product. Community is at the heart of Teatru Salesjan and all of our hard work is done by volunteers, students and Friends of the Theatre, supported by a wonderful board of directors, alongside myself driving the direction and two very strong, passionate and hard-working women,” she point out.

Members of Atturi Żgħażagħ Slimiżi performing in the play Demm il Parrucchier in 2019.

“At grassroots level, community theatre involves people much more closely, as it is open for everyone to engage with ‒ it invites you to make the theatre part of your experience, for it to become a place to play in and call home. We believe that our theatre can provide something for everyone and it is very important to us to remain open to all audiences, from all backgrounds.”

She adds that it is time for Teatru Salesjan to reach out, build bridges and networks with other entities such as the University of Malta and MCAST.

“We are a hands-on theatre and want students to be able to practice their skills in real time, learning about the running of a theatre and perhaps returning to it at some point in their career,” Debattista notes.

They are currently working with NGOs such as the UNHCR and JRS, providing sessions to empower migrant women towards employment and have opened their doors to the Foodbank Lifeline Foundation. The theatre also believes in children and youth, involving them in programmes such as Sally Sounds, a children’s string ensemble and choir; Roaring Voices, its Shakespeare Company; and 111 − the Musical Theatre Company, with plans for events that will enrich the experience of the arts in the lives of teenagers.

The Sliema Promenade filled with song by the children’s string ensemble and choir Sally Sounds earlier this month thanks to the support received from the ADRC Trust and the BOV Joseph Calleja Foundation.

“With tutors such as Denise Mulholland, Polly March, Gisele Grima, Stefan Calleja, Desirée Quintano and Gillian Zammit, alongside wonderful volunteers and supporters, our members experience excellence within a fun and nurturing environment,” Debattista enthuses.

The community’s home, formerly known as Juventutis Domus (home for the young), has been closed since the pandemic hit the islands and is currently undergoing renovations through Spazju Teatrali funding.

“We are using these months to upgrade the theatre into a more professional space for practitioners and a more comfortable space for audiences, looking to create a welcoming auditorium for people of different abilities, age groups and mobilities,” the artistic director says.

Meanwhile, the pandemic has urged the team to stop and reflect and find new ways of reaching out to the community.

The Salesian theatre in its early days.

“While the physical theatre changes, we have been undergoing changes internally, taking a closer look at our purpose and at how we can carry that through professionally. We miss our audiences and the bustle of people, but there is a buzz of excitement around the theatre as we look for new ways to engage with our communities,” Debattista says.

This has included rethinking performances for online audiences. Thanks to their sponsors, they swiftly took the educational programme Nurture Culture online. They are producing a short film instead of their annual Shakespeare production and have been broadcasting years of heritage with the Kwazi Teatru programme.

“At the same time, we believe in the presence of the arts in a live format, and are working on a programme which will enable us to meet people safely on the streets,” Debattista continues.

They enlived the Sliema Promenade with their young singers and string players forming part of Sally Sounds and are organising Sounds in Silence, a series of short recitals in churches. The performances that were scheduled to take place at the theatre have been postponed but they have found ways to engage and support artists through this challenging time.

“Sometimes the biggest restrictions lead to the greatest creations. It has been a big learning curve for everyone, none of which would be possible without funding, which we invest sensitively and responsibly,” Debattista says.

The theatre’s team is thankful to the Arts Council and Premju Tal-President, together with the BOV Joseph Calleja Foundation and the ADRC Trust, who enable them to continue with their work.

“Our hope is to stay alive beyond this phase. We have recently launched the Remember Us campaign, as we hope to reach out to residents from Sliema and beyond for the much-needed support. Optimism helps the theatre run successfully and we have a lot of it. We try not to get swallowed up by limitations but look for opportunities,” Debattista concludes.

“We can proudly say that Teatru Salesjan’s ethos is being actualised through its continuous efforts to form part of people’s lives. Our doors may be shut but the theatre remains alive and active in the lives of all who form part of it.”