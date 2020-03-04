A taxi company evacuated its St Julian's office on Wednesday after employees complained of feeling unsafe due to neighbouring excavation works.

“This morning my employees told me they didn't want to work in the office because they felt unsafe owing to the works next door. The last thing we want is for some tragedy to happen, so we took the tough decision to evacuate everyone. This means we are now effectively shut and losing business,” Cedric Sciberras, who owns Cabs +, told Times of Malta.

The company is the second in as many days to decide to leave an office block on St Andrew’s Road, St Julian', after photos of the deep excavation works that surround it went viral on social media.

EC language school on Tuesday decided to clear out its staff as a safety precaution, following concerns that the building could be in danger of collapse.

A Ħamrun family home collapsed on Monday, causing the death of 54-year-old mother of two Miriam Pace. Works were taking place next door at the time.

Meanwhile, Mr Sciberras, said he would be seeking expert advice on the safety of the excavation works, despite assurances from the developers on site that all was in order.

The project involves digging down some seven floors for an underground parking complex, with overlying cafes and office space.