Throughout history, the farmer has almost always been regarded with utter contempt and has typically suffered the most. Even though we all need the humble farmer, he has never been truly appreciated in Western societies and, to make matters worse, his invaluable work is constantly at the mercy of the elements.

To help combat this, the European Union has the Common Agriculture Policy (CAP) that makes up more than 30 per cent of its yearly budget – around €58 billion.

About 63 per cent of arable land in the EU is dedicated to feeding farm animals and anywhere between €28 and €32 billion of CAP direct payments go to the livestock sector.

This does not include the €60 million from the annual €200 million subsidy for the “promotion of agricultural products” each year that has helped at least 21 meat-marketing campaigns, according to research by the Dutch Foundation Wakker Dier.

Sjoerd van de Wouw, a researcher from the same organisation, said the funding policy was outdated and indefensible. “We understand that you need to consider the interests of producers but not by completely ignoring the interests of consumers and the climate,” he said.

It is time to give the fruit and vegetable farmers the helping hand they deserve and need

If these funds are specifically meant for helping the agriculture industry, why would one criticise the investment in the meats and dairies? The livestock sector is responsible for more than 15 per cent of total human-derived greenhouse gas emissions. Furthermore, many doctors have provided ample evidence that diets involving chicken, pig, cow and lamb products cause cancer.

The World Health Organisation has also classified processed meat as a Group 1 carcinogenic to humans just like tobacco and plutonium. The EU’s disregard for human health and the climate crisis by spending tens of millions of euros each year on campaigns to reverse the decline in meat consumption is both unprincipled and unethical.

No one is calling for a halt on subsiding agriculture across the block! However, the EU and local government subsidies need to be directed towards the fruit and vegetable farmers, as they are the key to getting us out of the environmental and health catastrophe we have put ourselves in.

The report about local tomato producers’ profit margins being spread too thin for them to survive because their invaluable produce sells for just 9c a kilo (February 22) and the one on February 23 about the drought that has gripped our nation highlight the grave necessity for such subsidies. The time for inaction has long passed!

Fruit and vegetable farmers are the very foundation on which civilisation is built and the extreme climate is irreparably destroying this vital sector. It is time to move away from the meat industry that pollutes the environment and sickens our communities like no other in the world.

Fruit and vegetable farmers work harder than most of us, no matter the weather, with no guarantees that their work will ever pay off due to their dependence on the elements. It is time to give the fruit and vegetable farmers the helping hand they deserve and need because we all depend on them more than we know.

Robert Xuereb Archer is co-founder of Vegan Prism.