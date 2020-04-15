A heart poster by Mia

A nine-year-old’s heartfelt message thanking our frontliners in the COVID-19 pandemic was the winning entry of a competition held as part of a virtual event titled ‘All Frontliners in Our Hearts’.

This initiative, a collaboration between Times Events, organised by Times of Malta and The Salott (RUBS), invited the public to colour a heart poster – available to print from the event’s Facebook page − and hang it on their front door, window or balcony on Easter Sunday as a thank you and to show appreciation to all frontliners.

The poster was designed by Smartprint.

The winning entry of the competition

A thank you heart poster at Saint James Hospital, Sliema

Times of Malta sponsored the competition within the event, asking children to finish off the sentence ‘In times like these…”

Winner Dana Marie Borg’s entry read: “In times like these let’s appreciate the important things in life and get to know better the difference between quantity and quality. Thank you all to the frontliners out there for being our superheroes”, finishing off her entry with a red heart emoticon.

Hundreds posted their pictures on the Facebook page of the event. These included some emotional messages from Maltese living abroad, such as the UK, Australia, Canada and Panama.

Ivan Grech of Winter Moods sent a video message.

A heart poster by Carla Caruana

Other messages came in the form of videos and there was even a TikTok post encouraging others to take up the initiative.

Vibe FM and Bay Radio also sent in their messages, as did the keep fit ladies from The Salott.

Some local personalities also shared their videos, including TV host and actor Ben Camille, stylist Carina Camilleri, Ivan Grech of Winter Moods and Martina Zammit of TV programme Gadgets fame.

A heart poster collection by Mattress Collection A thank you message from Canada