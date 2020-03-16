Many new Volkswagen brand models’ feature an electric motor in addition to a conventional drive. In an interview, Frank Welsch, board member for development, explains the advantages of hybrid vehicles.

For the transition to e-mobility, you rely on a growing number of hybrid models. What advantages do these cars offer?

In short, our hybrids combine the best of both worlds. A good example is the Touareg, which we are offering as a plug-in hybrid for the first time. Our customers can cover shorter distances with the e-drive and thus almost without emissions. This will be sufficient for many city trips – in other words, precisely when it is particularly important.

For longer distances or more than 140km/h, the V6 turbocharged petrol engine will be used, enabling longer ranges.

How does it look with regard to the practical qualities?

700 Newton metres of torque, 3.5 tonnes towing capacity and permanent four-wheel drive make the Touareg R one of the best towing vehicles available on the passenger car market. An additional boost effect is provided by the electric motor – you have to think of it as an electric turbocharger.

By the way, the Touareg R is also the only hybrid SUV with trailer assist. This makes manoeuvring with a trailer particularly easy.

Another newcomer is the Golf GTE – also a hybrid...

The new Golf GTE is a great example of how dynamic and emission-free driving can be combined. With a system output of 180 kW – or 245 hp – the Golf GTE is now as powerful as the Golf GTI. At the same time, the car drives around 60 kilometres purely electrically – thanks to improved aerodynamics and advanced batteries with 50 per cent more energy content. If the customer wants a sporty drive, they simply activate the GTE mode – then the electric motor and TSI get down to work together.

The new Golf GTE very convincingly reflects the entire spectrum – the right car for every desired driving style. It is one of my favourites in the Golf family.