Over the past two years the UNHCR has supported Malta with the relocation of

migrants whenever required, the refugee agency said, after the home affairs minister claimed that the government has not received any such help.

On Sunday, Michael Farrugia said in a tweet that despite a request to assist Malta in the relocation of migrants after a record year of rescues, “not even one arrangement for relocation has been offered”.

He was reacting to a Times of Malta interview in which the outgoing Malta representative of the UNHCR said 1,400 asylum seekers are being held illegally at the Marsa and Safi centres, some of them detained for five months.

The ministry was asked which countries Malta had sought help from and which rescued migrants the minister was referring to, considering that several groups have been relocated.

A ministry’s spokesperson replied that the request was made to UNHCR Malta

representatives.

When contacted, a UNHCR spokesperson said the agency’s mandate was to provide international protection to refugees and seek permanent solutions by assisting governments to facilitate voluntary repatriation, local integration or resettlement to a third country.

Any form of resettlement or relocation system takes place within a broadly bilateral or multi-lateral framework between the hosting and receiving countries.

To put things in perspective, there are 25 million refugees of concern to UNHCR

around the world, but less than one per cent are resettled in any given year.

UNHCR continues to advocate with states for increased resettlement places in

the world, the spokesperson said.

“In the various ad hoc transfer arrangements of 2018 and 2019 among EU member states, all arrangements were made bilaterally between Malta and other EU states, with the assistance of the European Commission.

“UNHCR then provided technical support to the process in Malta, as required.”

He noted that the UNHCR supported and continued to advocate for practical

solidarity for countries like Malta which were facing pressures due to

increased arrivals.

The UNHCR has put forward concrete and workable proposals as a contribution

to discussions among EU member states as well as EU institutions to reach solidaritysharing mechanisms and support to mitigate pressures on front line states such as Malta, the spokesperson said.

However, he added, the fact remained that a number of asylum seekers were

currently being detained in Malta in an untenable situation.

“UNHCR has encouraged the Maltese government to adopt alternatives to detention and the establishment of appropriate care arrangements for minors. UNHCR has also advocated for a moreeffective integration strategy and increased and improved reception space.”

The agency was ready to play its role in supporting the development and implementation of a multi-stakeholder plan, inclusive of national stakeholders, other EU states and institutions, in order to come up with a holistic approach in assisting Malta to deal with pressures brought by increased arrivals, it said.