In the first few days of July, the Environment Minister, José Herrera, attended the 12th International Convention on Environment and Development in Havana, where he gave a speech that makes one wonder if he isn’t a double agent for Flimkien Għal Ambjent Aħjar (FAA).

A month ago, FAA was hotly reacting to Ian Borg, the Transport Minister who asserted that no one had objected to the Santa Luċija project. In fact, FAA had objected but was ruled to be a third party, with no direct interest in the matter. And therefore, what it said was basically irrelevant.

Yet, a month before FAA expressed its indignation, Herrera was in Havana telling the world’s environment ministers that NGOs like FAA should be heard. Once he returned, he made sure the Department of Information published what he’d said (in a press release on July 7):

“To strengthen environmental justice however, we need to widen the scope of the so-called actio popolaris [popular action] for environmental matters, meaning that citizens should be empowered to challenge executive and administrative decisions on environmental issues before the courts without having to prove that they have a direct judicial interest in the cause.”

What’s important here is not so much which institution is involved in recognising you (courts or Planning Authority) but the principle that, where the environment is concerned, there are no third parties. What’s also important is how strongly Herrera put it. It is an aspect of justice, no less.

Abroad, the government is recognising the Maltese public should have a certain civil right, and urging other governments to adopt it. In Malta, it denies that right when it could easily permit it. How come?

It could be that the obvious explanation – rank hypocrisy – is the right one. But don’t exclude that Herrera deliberately publicised the speech in the hope that the discrepancy between words and actions would be picked up and pounced on.

If that’s true, it would mean he’s lost hope of influencing matters from within, and wants to support pressure from without.

Whatever the case, it’s evident that the Constitution’s provision on the environment is meaningless in the light of the projects being approved. Last year, Parliament entrenched the following fundamental principle within Article 9 of Chapter II:

“The State shall protect the environment for the benefit of present and future generations and shall take measures to address the problem of pollution and any other form of environmental degradation in Malta, and to promote the right of action in favour of the environment.”

It’s a much watered down version of Herrera’s declarations, then and now, about supporting a “human right” to a healthy environment. (He must mean a fundamental civil right, since the recognition of a human right requires broad international consensus. You can’t be serious if you’re not recognising it as a civil right because you’re waiting, fingers crossed, for it to be recognised as a human right.)

Watered down? Well, it’s vague and has no weight in the courts. Herrera had hoped it would, however, carry some moral suasion. I guess he’s over that. The rest of us certainly are.

Constitutional reform without meaningful revision of our environmental rights and duties would throw a long shadow over the rest of the reforms

But we’re not back to where we started, either. We know two things. First, even though the current provision was passed last year, we know that, if we’re serious about constitutionalising environmental safeguards, we need new provisions.

Second, the Environment Minister has recognised environmental justice as a concept worth championing explicitly, and he’s endorsed the idea that in environmental matters there are no third parties. We’re all in it together.

Both are important admissions from a government minister. Can the constitutional reform lead to a strengthening of environmental protections? It’s going to depend greatly on the contributions from civil society.

We shouldn’t re-invent the wheel. We should look at the most radical protections there are and use those as a basis for discussion. It doesn’t mean that there are no reasoned objections. But it would mean that the onus of objection, for once, would be on those who want looser regulation.

One starting point is Costa Rica’s 1994 constitutional entrenchment:

“Every person has the right to a healthy and ecologically balanced environment, being therefore entitled to denounce any acts that may infringe the said right and claim redress for the damage caused. The State shall guarantee, defend and preserve that right. The Law shall establish the appropriate responsibilities and penalties.”

Note the concreteness. You have a recognised right, with entitlement to take legal action if you think it’s infringed.

Compared with it, Sweden’s general principle seems weak: “It shall be incumbent upon the public institutions [...] to promote a good living environment”. It’s not as weak as it looks because “a good living environment” is ranked alongside the right to work, housing, education, social care and social security.

As we can see, apart from constitutionalising rights, we can constitutionalise duties. France has an Environmental Charter that has been entrenched in the main constitutional text. Article 5 entrenches the precautionary principle, giving it virtually as high a status as liberty, equality and fraternity.

Shorn of the complex legal syntax, the Constitution gives public authorities (civil servants and courts) the duty to exercise caution should there be any doubt concerning “serious and irreversible impact on the environment”.

There’s a reason, of course, why Costa Rica’s environmental safeguards are still distinguished worldwide, even 25 years after being entrenched. They are expensive and depend on international aid (though with the understanding that Costa Rica is conserving rare habitats and resources on behalf of humanity).

There’s also a reason why France remains the only EU State (and only one of two States globally) to have the precautionary principle enshrined in its Constitution. It’s a controversial matter whether the principle is actually self-contradictory (I happen to share that view), and other critics say it can stifle innovation. Other EU States have let France move ahead in order to study the practical impact.

But having reservations on some of the tightest constitutional environmental provisions is no excuse for saying there shouldn’t be better safeguards than the ones we have now.

Given the environmental danger our governments are posing to ourselves, constitutional reform without meaningful revision of our environmental rights and duties would throw a long shadow over the rest of the reforms.

