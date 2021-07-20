The basilica of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Valletta is being closed until August 2, as the Carmelite community goes into quarantine.

In a Facebook post, the Carmelite Priory asked for prayers and said that the church was being closed as a preventive measure. No further details were given.

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Malta have been spiralling for the past days with active cases reaching 2,177 on Tuesday.