On the occasion of the feast of Our Lady of Sorrows being celebrated today, St James church in Victoria will be open for private prayers and meditation from 6am to 12 noon and from 4 to 7pm.

The statue of Our Lady of Sorrows, which was brought from Germany in 1879, will be exposed in the church for the veneration of the public.

Cardinal Mario Grech, then Bishop of Gozo, used to concelebrate Mass with other priests at St James church during the feast of Our Lady of Sorrows. After Mass, Mgr Grech also used to lead a penitential pilgrimage with the statue of Our Lady.