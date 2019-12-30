On the occasion of the official opening of the year marking the 75th anniversary of the founding of the first band in Mqabba, the Our Lady of the Lily Band will make a triumphal march around the village’s main streets on New Year’s Day at 10.30am.

The band will be under the direction of Andrew Calleja and will be accompanied by members of various committees and commissions within the society.

Various banners presented to the band along the years will be paraded during the march. Everyone is encouraged to attend.

The celebrations will reach a climax during the week of the feast of Our Lady of the Lily in Mqabba next June.

More information is available on www.talgilju.com and 7985 3044.