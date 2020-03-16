Readers in quarantine share their challenges, concerns and tips on how to get through the coming days and weeks during the coronavirus pandemic. Vanessa Conneely sums them up.

Josephine, 24, San Ġwann

Josephine is staying in her apartment in San Ġwann for 14 days after flying to Malta on March 11 from Germany, where she had gone to get medical treatment for a chronic condition. Her biggest concern is that she won’t get paid when she is not at work.

“I need to pay my rent and buy food. I hope it will be possible to work from home but, if not, I don‘t really know what to do,” she says.

Josephine feels guilty because now her flatmate must self-isolate too since they share an apartment.

Kristian Zarb Adami, 41, Sliema

Kristian was one of the unfortunate few who were on a cycling training camp in Sicily last Monday, that same evening Italy announced a lockdown.

Abandoning their plans, the group members immediately headed to Pozzallo and waited for the emergency ferry out.

From the ferry, they all headed home where they have been under quarantine since.

“We set up a WhatsApp group where we have been sharing our experiences, recipes and we even plan indoor cycling sessions together every day. It’s nice knowing you’re not alone in this experience.

“As a University lecturer, I have set up a facility for remote teaching, so I don’t envisage much of a hindrance in the delivery of my job.”

Martin Dyring, 28, Birkirkara

Martin has been in self-isolation for several days after a person at his company tested positive for coronavirus. Martin is at high risk because he suffers from a chronic illness, which can affect his immune system. But he’s trying to make the most of a bad situation.

“My partner and I have decided to work on our additional bathroom upstairs since we are both in quarantine.”

Alenka Kreideweiss, 37, Msida

Alenka returned from Germany last week and is now in quarantine in her studio apartment.

“When I heard, I contacted my landlord to assure him I wasn’t sick. He gave me two numbers for the helpline but they didn’t work, so I had to use the Times of Malta website for information. I cancelled my appointments and stayed inside.

“I’m worried about how I am supposed to manage paying my rent and other bills with half a month’s rent as I don’t get paid when I don’t work.

“I got food delivered by a colleague of mine who is putting items outside my door. I could hear her dropping the food outside but I couldn’t speak to her as she has to be one metre away.”

