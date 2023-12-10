Over the past three decades, CareMalta Group has evolved into the leader in care, providing services since its inception on August 1, 1993. The company’s commitment to accessibility and inclusivity, regardless of social background or status, is commendable.

In response to the evolving needs of service users, CareMalta Group recognises the demand for higher-quality care and the importance of empowering individuals to have more control over their lives. While the decision to enter long-term care is challenging, CareMalta’s facilities aim to address physical, social, and psychological needs that may make community living less viable.

At the heart of CareMalta’s approach is person-centred care, aligning with the company’s core values of safety, integrity, development, and dignity. This approach involves tailoring care plans to honor individual preferences while ensuring equitable and accessible services for all residents. By adopting the social model of care, residents become the central focus, moving away from a ‘one size fits all’ strategy.

CareMalta continually evaluates organizational and personal routines to enhance the quality of life for the service users. The company understands that long-term care should not only address physical and medical needs but also promote independence, autonomy, and privacy. Person-centred care ensures that residents are recognized as individuals, focusing on their personhood rather than solely on medical conditions.

During 2023, CareMalta Group had the privilege of hearing Prof. Chris Gastmans, a key expert within the bioethical realm. During a seminar organised by CareMalta Group in collaboration with the Department of Gerontology and Dementia Studies within the Faculty for Social Wellbeing, at the University of Malta, Prof. Gastmans was invited to discuss moral issues that confront people as they grow older. Prof. Gastmans emphasizes the importance of considering the whole person in nursing care, encompassing physical, relational, social, psychological, ethical, and spiritual dimensions. Dignity-enhancing nursing care aims to respond to these aspects, recognizing the vulnerability of individuals and striving to enhance their dignity.

CareMalta’s commitment extends beyond the care facility, with initiatives encouraging continued participation in society. Our activities committee organizes diverse programs, including attending village feasts, organizing visits to places of interest across Malta and Gozo, intergenerational activities, and holidays abroad. Efforts to combat ageism, promote privacy, and encourage social interactions contribute to creating inclusive care environments. The company also takes a stand against stereotypes, misconceptions, and discrimination, recognizing the importance of age equality. Advocacy at the societal level is crucial to challenge ageism in public and private spheres, ensuring that older individuals have a voice in decision-making processes. The goal is to create communities where elderly individuals feel safe, heard, and empowered to participate fully.

Congratulations to CareMalta Group, a company that over 30 years has excelled in dedication to compassionate and person-centred care. May the coming years continue to reflect the Group’s commitment to enhancing the lives and dignity of the elderly we serve and their families.

Zvetlana Debono, Nursing Manager, CareMalta Group.