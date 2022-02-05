The next three months are going to determine the fate of 26-time Maltese champions Sliema Wanderers. The Blues are currently embroiled in a tough relegation battle which sees them anchored at the bottom of the Premier League.

Nonetheless, back-to-back victories against Balzan and Sirens have helped them pick up six points and reach the 10-point tally which puts them back into contention to avoid relegation.

Led by coach Andrea Pisanu, Sliema are now trailing third-bottom Mosta by just five points as they look to rescue their top-flight status.

