Labour ministers and MPs lined up to pay tribute to Joseph Muscat minutes after he announced he was stepping down as Prime Minister in January.

Konrad Mizzi, who resigned last Tuesday, amid major pressure over the secret companies' saga, was among the first to take to Facebook.

Dr Mizzi heaped praise on Dr Muscat, chronicling the successes of the Labour Party, including the reduction in energy prices and the way Air Malta had been "revived".

"You've always known I've been behind you and I remained there until the last minute. My resignation was proof of my loyalty towards you," he wrote.

My resignation was proof of my loyalty towards you

The departure was not a loss for the Labour Party but for all the Maltese who really cherish the national interest.

"I love you. Our project is still alive," he said.

Dr Mizzi was forced to resign amid pressure following the arrest last week of Yorgen Fenech, a top businessman and shareholder of the power station company Electrogas.

Dr Mizzi was a political newcomer in 2013 when he was widely credited as being one of the architects of Labour’s return to power that year, having come out with plans for a steep reduction of power tariffs, along with the plans to build a new power station.

'Difficult without Joseph'

Justice Minister Owen Bonnici said he will find it difficult to imagine a government and a Labour Party no longer run by Dr Muscat.

Dr Muscat carried out whatever he had promised, he wrote on Facebook.

"Even in the Caruana Galizia case, he was determined to bring to justice not only the people who carried out the execution but also the mastermind. It was his decision to grant a pardon to the middleman which led to this breakthrough.

"We prevail through the storm and I'm convinced we can overcome the challenges ahead of us," Dr Bonnici said.

MEP Miriam Dalli, a potential contender for the leadership said many are disappointed with the Prime Minister's decision, but she said she was convinced that he took the decision in the best interests of the country and the Labour Party.

Other MPs and party officials posted pictures of themselves with the prime minister thanking him for his service.

Transport Minister Ian Borg, another potential candidate for the top job simply posted: "Thank you Joseph."