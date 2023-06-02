My family is my number one priority. Their safety and well-being is my number one priority. My children, your children, your family, all have a right to live without fearing for their safety.

We have long peddled the claim that Malta is a safe country and those with enough grey hairs can still fondly remember the bygone days when homeowners could leave the key in their front door, children played in the street, women could walk home alone at night and crossing the road was not tantamount to playing dice with death.

What happened to those days? Let us start by taking a look at some statistics from our famously congested roads. Last year, Malta hit a tragic and grim record for the number of road fatalities ever – 28. At 50 per million inhabitants, Malta’s fatality rate was the 11th-highest registered in the EU in 2022.

There were 15,713 traffic accidents of which 1,341 resulted in injuries, an increase of 5.2 per cent over the previous year. And, this year, it seems we are en route to breaking that record with the number of traffic accidents reported in the first quarter already up by 6.3 per cent over the same period in 2022 and casualties up by 13 per cent.

A study carried out last year by the University of Malta found that 80 per cent of respondents were concerned about the frequency of serious traffic accidents. That is unsurprising. And worrying.

Behind these numbers, there are people, men, women, sometimes children, whose lives are affected in some cases with long-term consequences, who suffer trauma, who endure debilitating injuries requiring hours of rehabilitation therapy which keep them away from their jobs. Consequences. We never think about them until it is far too late.

Our right to safety extends to our place of work. Last year, 16 people lost their life at work and 2,393 people suffered non-fatal accidents while on their job. Most accidents happened in the construction, manufacturing, transportation and storage sectors.

And when not risking life and limb at work or on the roads, our night out can be marred by unruly behaviour from so-called ‘gangs’. I am not the only one to think that Malta’s streets are no longer safe, that crime has become more violent and unprovoked and the infrastructure that is meant to keep us secure is crumbling. These are not perceptions. These are facts.

We need more and better policing, I hear you cry. Better law enforcement, I hear you shout. In February this year, a media survey reported that justice and criminality were the foremost concerns for all respondents irrespective of age and political allegiance.

More than a quarter of respondents (27.6 per cent) flagged it as their main concern, over the cost of living. At the time, we were still reeling from the senseless death of Pelin Kaya who was killed as she walked home from her birthday party. She used to tell her family back home in Turkey that she “felt safe in Malta”.

Two days after this survey was published, the NSO published the results of a survey carried out in May and June last year in collaboration with the police, which found that 55 per cent of respondents expressed “a positive or very positive opinion” about the police force. These figures perplex me. Clearly, the timing of the publication of that survey was purely a PR exercise to counter the maelstrom following Kaya’s death.

The undeniable fact is that our policemen and women are demotivated, overworked, overstretched but definitely not overpaid. The force is facing a double problem of staffing, with large numbers leaving because they are burnt out, lured away by better salary offers elsewhere, while there aren’t enough applicants to fill vacancies. You need to offer a good pay package to attract good people. Police work conditions need to be substantially improved without delay.

Demotivated staff lead to apathy and this is something we simply cannot afford to have in our police force because, at the end of the day, our security is at stake, law and order in the country will be affected.

We are facing a crisis of discipline on the roads and elsewhere. It is not just our police corps that needs bolstering. All law enforcement agencies must be strengthened with adequate resources to combat this pandemic of criminality and restore law and order. The army could play an important role here. The lack of resources is making enforcement and the consequent intended deterrent factor very difficult to sustain.

The dearth of resources is most evident in the law courts. How can justice be delivered without delays if the courts do not have the resources to function properly? We can start by addressing the problem of court experts. There are too few of them and we cannot always only rely on the same one or two “experts”. We need to change the way they are nominated.

The law courts are still working with a Criminal Code which was first written in 1854. It is high time we updated it to reflect today’s realities. For starters, penalties for dangerous driving need to reflect the gravity of the act. Increasing fines is clearly not enough of a deterrent.

I owe it to my family, to your family, to the whole country, to ensure that our safety and security is safeguarded, that law and order is upheld, that law enforcement agencies work efficiently with all the resources necessary. Enough delays. Action needs to be taken now.

Joseph Giglio is the Nationalist Party’s spokesperson on home affairs.