A new decade of the 21st century has just opened. A decade of uncertainty brought forth by the global pandemic and its consequences but also a decade of hope. A decade of opportunities for the civilisation’s and economy’s recovery, a chance to create a world that is better, more just, more green and one that respects the principles of sustained development.

As we look towards the future, we are looking for areas which will be the centres of dynamic and positive changes. I am certain that Central Europe will be one of them on the European and global scale.

Central Europe or Central and Eastern Europe (the terms are used interchangeably) is a significant regional entity, a community of shared fate in terms of geography, politics and economy as well as in terms of ideas and cultures.

As for a location on a map, it is perceived as an area between the Baltic, Adriatic and the Black seas or (even though it is oversimplification) between Germany and Russia.

But, above all, we constitute a circle of common memory. We have had our share of similar historical experiences, in the dramatic 20th century in particular.

On the threshold of the historic breakthrough of 1989, Timothy Garton Ash wrote that the concept of Central Europe has roused the Western world from thinking in Cold War terms, has challenged the common notions and priorities but also had something new to offer in return.

This opinion seems to be valid today as well when the participation of Central European countries in the EU and NATO is a crucial and solidified part of the European and Atlantic order and as our region with its solid economic growth has made a significant civilisation leap.

Central Europe constitutes a perfect example of how powerful and creative power freedom is. Development accompanies the progress of freedom. The three decades that have passed since the fall of communism, the regional breakthrough initiated by the Polish ‘Solidarity’ movement, are the story of the great economic success. Poland and the whole of Central Europe are a fascinating testimony to opportunities that come with freedom.

Let me draw your attention to three important planes of Central European cooperation, which are not only of regional significance but are also crucial in the EU, Atlantic and even global dimension.

The first of them is the Visegrad Group, an entity of the longest existence which gathers Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary. Initiated in 1991 as a platform for political dialogue and coordination of efforts to gain membership in NATO and the EU, the Visegrad Group has also proven useful once it has achieved these strategic goals.

The second of the planes is the Bucharest Nine, a structure that groups countries of NATO’s eastern flank: Poland, Romania, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Hungary, Slovakia, Czech Republic and Bulgaria. It was established in 2015 in Bucharest.

To a large degree, the B9 is a response to Russia’s aggressive policy, to the violations of borders and territorial integrity of neighbouring Ukraine, which threaten regional and Atlantic security. We are not going to watch it idly.

The third plane of cooperation is the Three Seas Initiative, which was initiated by the President of Croatia Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović and myself in 2015.

The group comprises countries located between the Baltic, Adriatic and Black seas: Austria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia and Hungary.

The goal is to make joint investments in infrastructure, transport, energy and new technologies that will boost the development in our countries and contribute to the cohesion of the EU.

When we look at the map of economic connections within the EU, we will see a significant advantage of the horizontal flows along the west-east axis over vertical flows along the north-south axis. This includes the flows of people, goods, services and of capital but also infrastructure networks: expressways, railroads, hubs, pipelines, power and IT lines.

The Three Seas Initiative, a project aimed at boosting the structural transformation of this part of Europe, is to fill in the missing elements of the ‘scaffold’ which will help strengthen the integration of our region and the entire EU as well.

The fact that, aside from the capital from within the EU, investors from the US, China and other parts of the world are also involved in the Three Seas Initiative ensures a sound diversification of benefits and mutual interdependence.

This is the picture of today and the vision of the future of Central Europe as the community of shared activities, success and ambitious aspirations.

We have travelled a long and successful road – from being a region almost non-existent in the minds of the main actors on the world stage for a long time to becoming a region which is one of the most dynamically developing parts of the globe.

Central Europe – doesn’t the name say it all? Feel invited to take part in this fascinating adventure.

The text is published simultaneously in the Polish monthly magazine Wszystko Co Najważniejsze in partnership with the Warsaw Stock Exchange.

Andrzej Duda is President of the Republic of Poland.