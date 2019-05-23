Sound public finances are vital for economic prosperity and the achievement of social goals. The experience of the past financial crisis in Europe has shown the dangers of recurrent deficits, soaring levels of public debt and the pain involved in correcting such developments.

Financial markets are very vigilant to trends in public finances since a sustainable fiscal position is a precondition for, and helps preserve, financial stability.

Sound public financial management has become increasingly associated with compliance to a set of fiscal rules which, in the case of the EU, include targets for the headline deficit and the level of the debt but also rules orienting budgets towards a medium -term objective as well as limits on expenditure growth.

It is therefore credit to this government that for the third consecutive year, a surplus was recorded in public finances, after years of deficits and soaring debt.

The latest data by Eurostat indicate that in 2018, a surplus of two per cent of GDP was recorded.

These results are also remarkable from a European perspective, where Malta is recording the second largest surplus in the eurozone, behind Luxembourg.

But why are these results important, and what does this mean for our young people, pensioners, the self-employed and other groups in society?

This government takes pride in these results as they are a reflection not of austerity or increases in taxes or the result of fluke windfalls. These results reflect the decisions taken in past budgets to reward work and enterprise, thanks to which we now have 225,000 people in employment in the groups that fall between 20 and 64 years of age.

In contrast, in 2013 the number in employment stood at 174,000. During this period, Malta experienced the sharpest increase in the employment rate of women in the European Union, from 51.7 per cent in 2013 to 63.4 per cent in 2018.

In this context it is worth recalling some of the government programmes that were introduced to support labour participation. They include the provision of free childcare centres, Breakfast Club, Klabb 3-16, reductions in income tax for labour market returners, extensions to maternity leave and the setting up of a special fund to finance maternity leave in the private sector.

An overview of the composition of government expenditure over the period 2013 to 2017 indicates that health, education and social protection accounted for 63 per cent of the increase in expenditure during the same period. In other words, nearly two-thirds of public expenditure constituted investment in social capital of the nation.

The results of these investments are evident in a number of domains even though challenges remain dynamic and need to be monitored on an ongoing basis.

It is worth mentioning the progress reported in social cohesion, with the at-risk-of-poverty or social exclusion rate standing at 19.3 per cent in 2017, down from 24.6 per cent in 2013.

Life expectancy at birth continues to rise and stood at 82.4 years in 2017, ranking amongst the highest in the EU. And in the field of education, Malta continued to record progress especially in rising participation in tertiary education, though challenges persist in other domains, notably the early school leaving rate, in spite of the progress recorded in recent years.

Another myth that has been propagated is that Malta has a surplus as a result of the International Investor Programme.

Again, the latest results confirm that even if all proceeds from the scheme were to be excluded, the government would have still recorded a surplus equivalent to 0.5 per cent of GDP.

By design, 70 per cent of the proceeds from the International Investor Programme are deposited with the National Development and Social Fund and in September 2018 it was reported that total revenues deposited since its inception amounted to €432 million.

This wealth fund provides a buffer for a rainy day, a contrasting outcome when compared to the accumulation of public debt in the past. Indeed, sound public financial management is not only caring about today but also about preserving opportunities for future generations.

Aaron Farrugia is Parliamentary Secretary for European Funds and Social Dialogue.