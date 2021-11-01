When challenged directly about wrongdoing, our standard and understandable response is to offer an excuse.

Maltese people are no different in this regard to individuals worldwide. When the challenge goes beyond the individual to our community or our country, it’s much the same. When not immediately denying the wrongdoing, our response is once again to offer an excuse.

Malta is now clearly at the point where denial and excuse are the order of the day; they have become the norm. In many cases they have now become official government policy and social practice. The same can be said for many of Malta’s key institutions of state as well as much of the country’s administration.

Denial and excuse have become so commonplace that many of us don’t even acknowledge their existence. Official government propaganda has raised the practice to new heights, as has social media.

This reality is doing serious damage to civic life and democracy in Malta, to the rule of law and to the standing of the country internationally. The reality is also nourishing not just immorality, but increasingly amorality.

Social media and the army of paid and unpaid trolls who inhabit it has its own established and constantly repeated set of popular excuses for this sorry state of the country.

Popular excuse number one: the ‘opposition’ (in this case the PN) are no different. They did it in the past or would do it again if given the chance. In the perverse logic of Malta, this gives ‘us’ (in this case the PL) the ‘right’ to do the same and then some. Thus ‘we’ are entitled to lie, steal, plunder, cheat and, of course, deny everything.

The result: Maltese democracy and citizenry are cheated at every turn; the wealth shared in common for all (and the future) is ‘ours’ to do with as we wish and to give to whoever we wish. ‘We’ are excused our criminality because ‘they’ did/would do the same.

The outcome: corruption and criminality thrive, the country and its people are ransacked economically, environmentally and administratively.

Popular excuse number two: Malta is no exception, it’s the same the world over. It is part of human nature, always has been and always will be. Every one of us would be the same if given the chance. Stop ‘picking on us’; sort out other countries in Europe, North America, Asia etc., before singling us out.

The result: diverting attention is the name of the game. Maltese public ethics and morality are thrashed, they have no value because everything is corrupt. To object is to be ‘dishonest’; opposition is futile even immature. In the great scale of things, what goes on here in Malta is small change.

The outcome: Morality has no universal substance, it’s a matter of scale and context. Malta is once again ransacked ethically, morally and spiritually.

Popular excuse number three: Election results and opinion polls directly support ‘our behaviour’. If our democracy wanted change, people would vote for it, and they don’t currently. ‘Our’ political dominance is based on the ‘will’ of the people; their vote justifies everything we do. The majority of people approve of our behaviour.

To oppose is to be contemptuous of our democracy, our constitution and our ‘culture’. Opposition has no substance and is based solely on jealousy and envy; it represents the agenda of an insignificant minority.

The result: Democracy is simply about numbers, all else is secondary. Malta is dominated by contrived political outcomes and groundhog day; progress is obstructed, the criminal status quo is protected.

The outcome: Malta ceases to be democratic in any meaningful way. Political life becomes manipulation.

RELATED STORIES Silence is consent - Colm Regan

In search of a new Malta story - Colm Regan

As long as these (and many other) denials and excuses flourish, the dominant Maltese culture is cannibalising its land, its resources, its people, its credibility, and its substance. While the current cost is high, the future cost will be exorbitant and not solely or even primarily in economic terms.

Happily, there is growing evidence that the excuses no longer wash – at least among younger Maltese.