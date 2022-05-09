We have a vision for the EU’s higher education sector. And this vision can only come to life if students and teaching staff alike can move seamlessly from one university to another, from one member state to another, to get the best possible learning and teaching experience.

Many already take advantage of mobility offers, of course, but they have to deal with paperwork, for example related to courses approved or the recognition of credits. This can seem overwhelming and deter them from applying in the first place.

We wanted to modernise and simplify the process.

So, on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the Erasmus+ programme, we took a step back and asked ourselves:

What if there was a simple way to allow for the recognition of a student’s identity and status, which would give direct access to student services throughout the EU? And how can it be linked to the secure digital exchange of student information between higher education institutions taking part in the Erasmus+ programme?

How can we make the Erasmus+ experience even more enjoyable for all those who want to go abroad to study, do traineeships or apprenticeships, or participate in staff exchanges in all fields of education, training, youth and sport?

This is how the European Student Card initiative was born.

Through it, we are digitalising everything related to the organisation of student mobility under Erasmus+, from information provision and application processes to the recognition of credits, from the exchanges of student data to the digital signature of documents.

If this sounds like a big change, then because it is.

To turn our ambitious vision into a reality, we are closely interlinking four actions, which each address one specific need.

There is, of course, the European Student Card itself, which gave this initiative its name. We created a tool, which can guarantee the secure exchange of student information and allow students to move seamlessly between higher education institutions. But the card can do much more, like give students access to online courses and services provided at other higher education institutions.

This add-on to existing national student cards is off to a promising start: so far, 2.6 million students have turned their cards into European Student Cards. And, by 2025, all students in Europe should be able to enjoy its benefits, which can also provide access to libraries, transport and accommodation or discounts on cultural activities in the EU.

To allow students to authenticate their status across borders and across institutions, a secure and reliable digital student identifier was needed: the commission stepped in with the European Student eID, which is providing local authentication and global access to services.

By 2023, we want all EU universities to be connected - Mariya Gabriel

Complementing card and eID is the Erasmus+ app, through which students can easily access useful information needed before, during and after their mobility. The app is also an online meeting space where students can connect and talk about their experiences. We released the revamped tool in 2021 and more than 160,000 students have downloaded it so far.

Speaking and listening to students throughout the EU, I was pleased to hear what a positive impact these steps have had on their Erasmus+ experience.

Luke Bonello, from the University of Malta, who participated in Erasmus studies in Florence, Italy during Autumn 2021 shared with me his view:

“As a volunteer in ESN Malta, for years I have been supporting students with their mobilities. Erasmus is the best possible experience that a young person can have but it is really important to reduce administrative barriers and eliminate bureaucratic hurdles to keep on increasing participation in Erasmus mobilities.

“During my Erasmus last semester, my previous experience with ESN gave me the opportunity to reflect on how a streamlined digital process to manage all the stages of the mobility experience could help to convince many of my friends back home who keep on thinking that going on Erasmus is too difficult. The Erasmus+ app should have a very important role to play, becoming the true one-stop shop that brings together all the relevant administrative information with other useful ways to support Erasmus students in all the stages of mobility.”

And we were also looking for ways to increase the efficiency of administrative processes. So, we included the Erasmus Without Paper network in the initiative. Right now, more than 3,000 higher education institutions throughout the EU exchange data online through this network, they sign cooperation agreements with other universities and conclude learning agreements with students going on mobility. And, by 2023, we want all universities in the EU to be connected.

Modern and efficient management of mobility is closer than ever. And it will not only lead to a major simplification for all involved. It will also enhance the quality of education in the EU and create the conditions to significantly boost student mobility in line with the objectives of the European Education Area.

Mariya Gabriel, European Commissioner for Culture, Education and Youth