There are crooks everywhere you look now. The situation is desperate.

I type Daphne Caruana Galizia’s last words, and their meaning, their heaviness is almost too painful to bear. I could just as well stop here.

What is there to add to that, really?

The Prime Minister’s rise to power has been proportionate to the normalising of deception. He wants us to believe he is pure, while away from the camera he condones and encourages hatred. He wants us to believe the institutions are working, when he has eaten them all up one by one.

He wants us to believe in the independence of the police, while at the same time, he constantly tells us of his involvement in the investigation process.

He is posing as a statesman when he does not even recognise his conflict of interest.

It is impossible, to believe him anymore. Especially when his Chief of Staff, Keith Schembri, is still by his side.

The Prime Minister told us this week that he’s been taking decisions on the Daphne Caruana Galizia investigations by himself. Yet, Schembri, his chief controller at Castille, who has been caught by the international media to be in illicit business dealings with police prime suspect Yorgen Fenech, still holds his position. He’s still whispering in his ear.

“I am not scared at all,” Schembri squeaked to journalists last week, after a pathetic show in court. Maybe he is not scared because he knows that the police won’t lift a finger to grill him, for they take their orders from him.

He is not scared because Muscat is embracing him in a protective, shielding hug.

It’s a clutch which has lasted at least since Daphne revealed all in 2016, and they’re still at it.

The Prime Minister is gaslighting the nation right in front of our very own eyes

It seems surreal to recall that the Prime Minister was the very man who a decade ago, when in Opposition, used to repeat the mantra that “he who does not fight corruption is himself corrupt”. He’s been struck by amnesia about this trifle matter and now would have us think that we’re mad to entertain this idea, and that he is actually being fair, and is but the victim in all of this.

The Prime Minister is gaslighting the nation right in front of our very own eyes, trying to blind us to his blatant conflict of interest.

He wants us to think that he’s the hero and anyone who challenges his action is a villain.

But there’s no hero here Prime Minister – the only hero is Daphne Caruana Galizia because she was killed while she was uncovering this rot at the very top, right next to you.

The Prime Minister early this week launched his tu quoque defence. “Ah,” he said, “Beware. If we’re digging this deep, we might have to unearth some mud on people within the Nationalist Party.”

He just doesn’t get it, does he?

Those of us who have been engaged in this crusade against corruption, against injustice, have only one aim.

We want a country run by political representatives who are a moral example to our children. And because we want that we have all been subjected to insults, bullying, intimidations, accusations and social ostracisation.

Rest assured, therefore, Prime Minister, that we are not fighting this fight for any party. We are doing this for our children and for our country. And we want nothing better than whoever is tainted with corruption, to be axed. We want justice, and the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia only made us more determined.

In 2016, when the Panama Papers came out, all the people of goodwill got together andwe started something: putting the common good of Malta first and foremost.

Even now at this juncture, ridden with fear, we stand by each other and we will not give up. Together, as one voice, we will finish that something we started. No matter how long it will take us.

There’s one thing to add to Daphne’s last words and may this forever haunt the Prime Minister’s sleeps. If he had fired Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi back in 2016, the political responsibility would have been shouldered. If he had done his job then, Daphne would not have been brutally assassinated.

Prime Minister you have blood on your hands, and the damned spot will never out. And that is why you must go, because dammit we’re not letting that blood stain ooze on our children’s future.

krischetcuti@gmail.com

twitter: @krischetcuti