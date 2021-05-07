Recently, the issue of IVF treatment has been brought to the fore. Supporting potential parents is important not just for the individuals involved but for society at large since focusing on the quality of life of the nation also means the health and happiness of our citizens.

We also live in an ageing population and it is therefore vital to keep renewing our younger generations. Not only that but in a way society’s expectations are partially responsible for the increasing demand for IVF. In this day and age, women are far more independent and career-oriented. As a working mother I know this first-hand. But this also means that, as a result, many women are now postponing having children up until a later stage in their lives. Sadly, since age is an important factor in fertility this societal change means more are struggling to conceive.

But age is only one of many health factors which can also make it inherently difficult to conceive. This is when IVF, albeit a complex and sophisticated medical procedure, becomes a possible solution for them. Wanting to have a family is such an important life decision, which makes this a very emotional and a delicate issue.

IVF treatment is a plus for all those women who cannot get pregnant naturally. But the process is not straightforward and there is no guarantee of success. This means it is never an easy option for infertile couples. In some cases, women end up having multiple births, or repeated miscarriages. In fact, in 2019, out of a total of 124 IVF cycles which were carried out in Malta, only 28 resulted in successful pregnancies. Therefore, the entire process can be extremely physically and emotionally demanding. This is why couples are also recommended to attend counselling throughout.

Once again, as a mother, but moreover as a woman, I wholly understand how the failure to conceive affects those who want a child. Being unable to get pregnant can put an enormous strain on a couple’s relationship and can result in lifelong feelings of failure and disappointment. This can have a severe and long-term impact on their sense of well-being and their outlook on life.

Opposition leader Bernard Grech, has spoken about the heavy financial burden of IVF treatment in Malta and the resultant stress and anxiety for so many individuals, couples and families involved. Health Minister Chris Fearne responded by claiming that in Malta IVF is provided free of charge. But this is a smoke screen. He has failed to state the truth and this has backfired greatly by those undergoing such treatment taking to the social media to state the contrary.

The fact is that, owing to staggeringly high costs which have to be paid by infertile couples for medication, many are struggling in affording to try to have a family. I strongly believe that this is fundamentally wrong.

In fact, in Malta, the medical services related to fertility treatment were introduced in 2013 and are supposedly offered ‘free of charge’. However, the medicines required to stimulate ovulation during the process are not free and must be paid for by the patient.

This is a serious drawback since it is estimated that each IVF cycle requires between €4,000 and €6,000 worth of medicines.

This results in such individuals, couples and families being forced to take out loans, borrow from relatives and make many other sacrifices, all for a treatment which may in the end not succeed in having a child of their own. Some Maltese women are opting to go abroad for this treatment to try to reduce the expense. But many cannot do this owing to their circumstances.

To remedy this stressful and unfair situation, if in government, the Nationalist Party is proposing to offer IVF medication free of charge. This offers a way forward for those who are desperate to have a family but who cannot afford the extra financial cost. This will surely be a blessing for all those individuals who are considering getting this treatment to help them conceive.

Making IVF more accessible at home here in Malta would be a far better and fairer solution for all those in need of this vital service/treatment. Supporting women of all ages and backgrounds to conceive successfully is a major contribution to the common good and the hallmark of a caring society.

Julie Zahra, sociologist and educator, PN candidate