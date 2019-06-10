The elbow joint is a complex hinge structure whose primary role is to position the hand in space to allow it to interact with the world around us.

The joint is actually made up of three smaller joints formed between the three principal bones around the elbow – humerus, radius and ulna. Together they allow the forearm to flex, extend and also very importantly rotate.

The bones are surrounded by a capsule as well as ligaments and tendons that stabilise them and move the elbow joint.

Pain around the elbow may be acute in nature and related to a ligament sprain or rupture of a tendon or to a fracture or break in the bones and this may require treatment with a sling or an operation. The elbow joint may also dislocate if the force of trauma is significant. Rarely the joint may become acutely inflamed for example in ‘septic arthritis’ or joint infection when bacteria enter the joint or in gout where crystals of uric acid are deposited. When acute pain occurs at the tip of the elbow and associated with localised swelling this may be related to a condition called olecranon bursitis.

In some cases the pain may also be referred from a neck problem, with for example nerve entrapment or from a wrist condition such as carpal tunnel syndrome.

Cases may be treated with painkillers, physiotherapy

The most common cause of chronic elbow pain is ‘tennis elbow’. The pain or ache occurs mostly on the outside of the elbow. The condition normally occurs because of repeated overloading of the elbow tendons caused by repetitive motions. There is usually associated weakness and difficulty holding a cup, turning a door knob etc. The diagnosis is usually clinically obvious and may be treated with painkillers, stretching exercises, elbow clasps which should be applied on the forearm rather than the site of the pain, injections (including steroid or cortisone injections) and PrP – platelet rich plasma. In this technique I extract a sample of the patient’s blood, centrifuge it and inject the residue into the area of pain. The growth factors in the residue are thought to encourage healing. In cases that are resistant to non-operative treatment, surgery is advised. In this operation I remove the inflamed tendons off the bone, clean them and attach them back with stitches. This operation has a 90 per cent success rate.

A relatively new condition called ‘Wii elbow’ has been described. This is similar to tennis elbow but related to prolonged use of the Wii game console! This is similar to a repetitive strain injury and may arise around the elbow and forearm when performing particular tasks repetitively over a long period of time, such as using a computer at work, or doing repetitive manual labour.

When the condition affects the inner aspect of the elbow it is called ‘golfer’s elbow’. This is less common than tennis elbow but may be treated in a similar way. Furthermore, the triceps tendon at the back of the elbow and the biceps tendon in front can also become inflamed and cause tendonitis.

Osteoarthritis of the elbow occurs when the cartilage lining of the joint begins to degenerate. This may cause pain, stiffness, swelling and locking. The condition typically occurs in manual labourers and is usually called primary osteoarthritis. When the degeneration takes place after fracture, infection or in the context of rheumatoid arthritis it is called secondary.

Most cases of arthritis may be treated with painkillers and physiotherapy. I have also used steroid injections and PrP injections with good results. In younger patients who go on to have surgery a procedure called ‘OK procedure’ is used to clean the elbow and remove excess bone. This may be performed through keyhole surgery. However, total or partial elbow replacement remains the most effective way of providing relief of symptoms.

Cubital tunnel syndrome is another common cause of elbow pain. In this condition the ‘funny bone nerve’ or ulna nerve that wraps around the inside of the elbow gets compressed causing shooting pain on the inner aspect of the elbow and numbness in the hand usually the fourth and fifth finger. This may be associated with weakness. The condition may be clinically obvious but sometimes may require nerve conduction tests and subsequently surgery to release the nerve.

Alistair Pace is a consultant orthopaedic surgeon.