There is a long history of the world’s most famous performance car brands working with the police to create poster-worthy patrol vehicles, and Lotus is no exception.

Over the years Lotus has collaborated with the law-enforcement communities in numerous regions of the UK and internationally. Hethel, the home of Lotus since 1966, is in the county of Norfolk and Lotus has joined forces with its police several times over the years. Lotus has also provided cars to traffic teams in Australia, the US, Romania and Italy…. and the latest is now out and about with Devon & Cornwall Police in the south-west of the UK.

