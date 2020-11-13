The number of people who flew from Malta between July and September of this year dropped by three quarters when compared to 2019.

According to national data, the total number of outbound tourists in the third quarter was around 51,855 - a decrease of 75.1 per cent over the corresponding quarter of 2019.

During the quarter under review, a total of 16,540 outbound tourist trips were undertaken for holiday purposes, while a further 27,120 were made for visiting friends and relatives.

Italy remained the most popular destination, with a share of 46.5 per cent of total tourist trips. The total number of nights spent by outbound tourists decreased by 63.6 per cent, amounting to 553,109 nights.

January - September 2020

The total number of outbound tourist trips between January and September of this year stood at 167,427 - a decrease of 67.4 per cent over 2019.

Total nights spent by outbound tourists went down by 63.3 per cent, surpassing

1.2 million nights, while the estimated outlay by resident tourists stood at €116.6 million - 73.9 per cent lower than that recorded for the same period of last year.