Iniala Harbour House in Valletta has launched a EuroPride campaign to raise funds for the local LGBTQ+ social organisation Allied Rainbow Communities (ARC).

The campaign, titled ‘Inclusive Escapes’, features an outdoor art exhibition of LGBTQ+ icons, coupled with a campaign video that sees an original, emotive poem narrated by one of the hotel’s team.

The artworks, portraying Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, British author Virginia Woolf, trans activist Marsha P. Johnson, Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, fashion designer Yves Saint Lauren and Irish author, playwright and poet Oscar Wilde, were designed by ION Harbour bartender and graphic designer Rodion Kogan, aka Roko.

Artworks featuring trans activist Marsha P. Johnson and French designer Vves Saint Laurent.

To incentivise donations, the luxury hotel is offering three prizes: a two-night stay at Iniala Harbour House, Dinner for two people at Michelin-starred restaurant ION Harbour by Simon Rogan and a couple’s spa experience at Essensi Spa.

“Inclusivity fosters a sense of belonging, empowering individuals to embrace their true selves without fear of discrimination by promoting understanding, empathy and unity among all,” Iniala communications manager Drew Hollinshead said:

“Our Inclusive Escapes campaign not only amplifies the message of love and acceptance. But also drives meaningful progress towards a world where everyone, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity, can live their lives authentically and without prejudice.”

The campaign is being held in collaboration with iLab Photo, Pictures & Frames, Allied Rainbow Communities, EuroPride 2023 and the Valletta local council. It runs on St Barbara Bastion Street, Valletta, between 10am and 8pm until Sunday, September 17.

Donations can be made via the Zaar fundraising platform.