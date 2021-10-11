The government has pledged to continue investing in new sports infrastructure as during Monday’s Budget speech it was announced two innovative projects for the Maltese sporting fraternity, namely a rowing tank and an outdoor velodrome.

In his speech, Clyde Caruana, the Minister of Finance, announced that SportMalta will continue to embark on new infrastructure projects and announced that a rowing tank facility will be built.

For those who are not familiar with this facility, the rowing tank is an indoor which attempts to attempt the conditions rowers face on open water.

Such facility will not only help rowers who prepare themselves for the traditional regattas, organised on March 31 and September 8, but also opens the door for Maltese rowers to delve themselves into the rowing discipline that is organised internationally, particularly in the Olympic Games.

