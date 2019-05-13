Updated 1.30pm

Mark Anthony Sammut, the outgoing president of the PN Executive Council, has endorsed a petition calling for a vote of confidence on Adrian Delia at the General Council.

The petition had, on Sunday, exceeded the 150 signatures needed to spark off a secret vote.

"Adopting a business as usual approach or adopting superficial initiatives to tackle a profound problematic situation is never a proper solution," he wrote in a Facebook post on Monday.

"After having heard the sincere pleas and feelings of so many who have reached out to me in these weeks, I endorse, with great responsibility, the call coming from across a wide sector of the party, and I too have signed the request for the Party to convene its General Council and take a vote of confidence in Adrian Delia’s leadership. The disastrous results of the European and Local Council elections makes it imperative to do so," he said.

Mr Sammut resigned from the executive earlier this month, saying he wanted to assume responsibility for the party's performance in the May elections. He had said, however, that he expected others to assume their responsibilities too.

He said in his post on Monday that it was clear from the results that in the past almost two years the party had burnt many bridges with big chunks of its very own electorate.

"We have not only not convinced those who had left, but we have even lost more from among our own core."

The Nationalist Party, he said, needed to start by taking full and honest stock of the current reality. Only then could it "rethink, rebuild and relaunch".

"We could preach unity for a hundred years, but unfortunately it has become obvious that those who burned these bridges can never succeed in rebuilding them. I have taken grave personal decisions precisely because I honestly and responsibly acknowledge that the party can never do so with the current leadership. Let us not waste more time because we have no time to waste.

"This is not about factions, this is not about Adrian Delia; this is not about any individual, past or present, be he former leader or otherwise. This is about the very existence of the Nationalist Party and of democracy in Malta."

Mr Sammut said he had respected the vote of the 7,734 party members, and have worked tirelessly over this year and a half to try to make that choice a success, but all had clearly failed.

"Now it’s time we respect the message of the 371,000 voters. It’s time we redirect the clear message of our own voters; a clear message sent in the manner of voting chosen by those who voted and in the equally clear message sent by those who chose not to vote."

MŻPN, forum president backs petition

Joseph Grech, president of the PN youth section, also backed the petition.

"We have to ask ourselves the inevitable questions. Is the party in its current state credible and electable? he said in a Facebook post.

"We can either choose to ignore the reality of the situation and risk destroying the PN forever, or we can choose to stand up to be counted and strive to have a credible and electable party once again. That time is now," he said.

In a separate post, the general secretary of MŻPN also echoed his position.

The president of the Forum for Professionals within the PN also lent his support to the vote of no-confidence.

"It is as clear as daylight that the party is staring down the barrel at an even bigger defeat in the next general elections, which can potentially render it an irrelevant one," Graham Bencini wrote in another post.