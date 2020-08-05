The Medical Association of Malta has announced a range of industrial action, starting on Thursday in protest over the government's handling of the COVID-19 situation.

The union has been protesting after the government failed to immediately stop mass events, blaming them for a spike in COVID-19 cases. On Thursday it described measures announced by the government on that day to limit attendance as 'too little, too late'.

Talks held with Health Minister Chris Fearne led to industrial action being suspended three days ago, but on Wednesday the union said its council had unanimously agreed to issue the following directives.

Mater Dei Hospital

1) From Thursday, all Mater Dei outpatients appointments are postponed. This directive will remain in force for one week.

2) All elective surgery will be postponed from Thursday. All urgent and cancer surgery is exempt from this directive.

3) All elective ultrasound lists are postponed from Thursday. This directive will remain in force for one week.

4) All doctors in the Accident and Emergency Department are exempt from directives

5) All vulnerable doctors are to avoid frontline work and to report for administrative or telephone duties.

Health Centres

1) All 42 Community Clinics will remain closed and no General Practitioners will attend. This directive will remain in force for one week

2) All Health Centres will set up a triage desk which will be manned by a doctor at all times.

3) On Saturday 8th and Sunday 9th August, only the Health Centres in Mosta, Floriana, Paola and Rabat (Gozo) will open. All doctors assigned to satellite Health Centres are to report to the main Health Centres on these days.

4) All doctors are to wear PPE in all clinical areas

5) All diabetic and medical consultant clinic appointments will be postponed or held by telephone

6) All vulnerable doctors are to avoid frontline work and to report for administrative or telephone duties.

Gozo

1) From Thursday 6th August, all Gozo General Hospital outpatients appointments are postponed. This directive will remain in force for one week.

(Doctors working in Oncology, psychiatry, geriatrics and paediatrics are exempt)

2) All Community Clinics (bereg) will remain closed.

3) All patients will be triaged at the Rabat Health Centre. Non urgent appointments will be postponed.

Doctors at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, Mount Carmel Hospital and community psychiatry, Public Health doctors and doctors working in swabbing centres, Karen Grech Hospital, Geriatrics and Rehabilitation Medicine and Obstetric outpatients (Not gynaecology) are exempt from the directives.

The MAM said it is encouraging doctors to apply to work some sessions in swabbing and contact tracing in order to keep up with demand.