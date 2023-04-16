Outset is the title of the debut exhibition for artists MASSIMO DIMECH and STEVE SCIBERRAS. Joseph Agius discusses the exhibition with its curator MARIKA AZZOPARDI and the two participating artists.

JA: What led to this collaboration? Do you feel that both your oeuvres relate to each other?

MD: We’ve been painting landscapes in plein air for these last four years and always talked about other artists and what interests we have in common. Then, about two years ago, we decided that it was time to hold an exhibition to share our work for other people to appreciate. Our main focus was the landscape.

'Bajtar Pleinair' by Massimo Dimech

SS: After several years of friendship, sharing with each other our views and thoughts about art and nature, we decided to set up this exhibition together. Although we both have our individual style, I believe we both share the same interests.

Massimo Dimech

JA: Marika, can you elaborate, as the curator, on the concept underlying the exhibition?

MA: The concept in itself was brought about by the common theme shared by two artists who jointly decided to share a first exhibition. The artists both depict the traditional Maltese landscape with its emblematic country views and typical Mediterranean flora. Both also use a common medium ‒ oils on canvas. They attempt to recapture Malta’s idyllic locations which have been a source of inspiration to so many other artists over the years.

JA: Why the choice of Outset as the title?

SS: As the title states, we are showing our work to the public for the first time. Outset is the beginning of our journey, which may lead us to different paths but having the same ideology.

JA: Landscapes seems to be the genre of choice for both artists. What message do landscapes carry in an age when landscapes are destroyed, changed and rendered unrecognisable, especially in this country? Maybe these paintings can have a documentary dimension?

MD: As an artist, I’m sensitive to my surroundings and it was inevitable for me to start painting the landscape. I felt an obligation to document the fast-changing face of my country.

'Il-Kalanka' by Massimo Dimech

It is some sort of escapism as well from the hectic life we are living today – too much noise and traffic, and above all, construction without a good plan. When I’m painting some trees or a field, I ask myself, who knows if this is the last time I am painting it? Maybe next time I will find a block of apartments.

SS: Escaping from our hectic everyday life, any place that is related to nature, that is, sea or countryside, gives me as an artist a sense of serenity and a strong desire to paint. In my opinion, landscapes and nature pause time for a while, and give us all time to reflect and admire our surroundings.

Steve Sciberras

With Outset, we want to remind the public of the beauty of nature, and hopefully the public will be more concerned about what to leave to future generations, rather than what to take. This is a problem that is enduring globally but is more critical in our small country.

MA: As a curator, I appreciate how these contemporary artists still look out for what remains of our traditional Maltese surroundings, the natural aspects of the island, its colours and endemic flora.

'Harboured' by Steve Sciberras

The documentary dimension is certainly there, and the dua­lity of the exhibition allows for the appreciation of the subjective manner in which the artists differ in the way they observe their natural surroundings.

Outset, curated by Marika Azzopardi and hosted at the Malta Society of Arts, Palazzo de La Salle, 219, Republic Street, Valletta, runs until May 4.