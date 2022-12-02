Louis van Gaal has his sights set on an emotional World Cup run as the outspoken Netherlands coach prepares for Saturday’s last 16 clash with the United States.

If Van Gaal’s side make it to the latter stages of the World Cup in Qatar it would provide one of the most poignant stories of the tournament.

The 71-year-old came out of retirement to coach the Netherlands last year despite his harrowing battle with aggressive prostate cancer.

