CSB International, the corporate services arm of CSB Group, has recently shared the results of its June 2021 Employee Engagement Survey and the results are nothing short of impressive for this growing family-owned business.

Over 80 per cent of the respondents agreed that at CSB they feel recognised for their contribution and hard work and that this was one of the top reasons for staying employed with the company. A further 90 per cent confirmed that if they had an issue, they could easily speak to their line manager or if that were not possible, a member of the HR team.

This speaks volumes of the supportive environment that people feel around them, which was particularly impactful during the peaks of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This level of flexibility and trust were praised by employees in the survey. As one employee commented: “I appreciated that you understood that I am not only an employee but also a mum.”

In addition to the great feedback on employee recognition and conditions of work, CSB International also seems to be reaping the best out of its 70 people-strong talent base. Eighty-five per cent confirmed that they have the opportunity to do what they do best every day and that they consider the colleagues in their team to be equally committed to doing good quality work.

These are important metrics for any company wishing to sustain a high-performance culture as it is a well-known fact that in order to retain strong employees, they need to perceive their colleagues as pulling the same weight as them.

The final question on the survey was whether employees felt that, when taking everything into account, CSB was a great place to work at. Ninety per cent agreed or strongly agreed to this statement.

As Elaine Dutton, the head of HR, commented: “Such figures are a true testament to the hard work that goes behind the scenes to ensure the organisation has the right structures and processes, that we communicate the vision and objectives clearly and that people truly see that they are not just numbers but part of the extended family.

“We have instilled an incredibly target-driven yet genuinely supportive culture and this is now being sustained by the people themselves as it gives them pride to be part of their team and part of the group.”

Of course, as the saying goes – there is no rest for the wicked. The company is currently working on enhancing its benefits and reward schemes as well as exploring the suggestions received by the employees to keep looking into ways of making CSB an even better place of work.

To learn about the group and career opportunities within this leading corporate service provider, you are invited to follow CSB Group on Facebook or LinkedIn.