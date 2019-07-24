An Air Transat plane flying from Paris to Montreal was forced to turn back to the French capital on Thursday after a fire broke out in one of the aircraft's ovens, France's border police said.

The incident onboard the Airbus A330 took place shortly before 1400 GMT, eight minutes after it departed Charles de Gaulle airport carrying 385 passengers and eight crew.

"The fire was extinguished before the emergency services arrived," the border police said.

Twenty-nine people were "distressed" by the fire but none needed hospital treatment, and toxicology tests carried out at the scene did not show up any toxins, authorities added.

The built-in oven was taken out of the aircraft but the pilot decided not to resume the flight, according to an airport source, adding that the passengers would be taken to a nearby hotel for the night.