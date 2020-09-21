A total of €1,010,985 were collected during a 12-hour telethon, ‘Għinuna Ngħinukom’, organised by The Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation on Sunday.

The decision to hold the fundraising event, which was broadcast on all local television stations, was taken in a bid to compensate for the shortfall in donations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result of the restrictions introduced to curb the spread of the virus, annual events which used to help fill up the national charity fund’s coffers – including large-scale ones such as Rockestra and the Fun Run - had to be cancelled, thus depriving the MCCFF of valuable funds to support those in need.

Besides, some entrepreneurs who would have been at the forefront with their donations, are going through a tough time themselves and can only afford smaller contributions, if any.

At the end of the telethon, President George Vella and Mrs Vella thanked the Maltese people for being so generous as well as the team who made the telethon happen in such a short time.

The donation lines remain open and the public is invited to continue donating on the following numbers: 5100 2020 - €20; 5190 2030 - €50; 5130 2000 - €100, 2126 2626 – pledges of donations of €300 and over; 5061 9201 (SMS) - €11.65; 7935 9565 - BOV Mobile Pay.