More than 100 sittings of the Gozo courts have had to be postponed due to strike action being taken by lawyers.

The lawyers are refusing to attend sittings, bringing the Gozo courts to a complete standstill since Thursday. Among those issues is the absence of an assistant registrar and of a full-time court marshal.

Staff shortcomings are being experienced in several branches of the courts, documents are being lost or go unscanned and others are not being served on time to the parties or judges, the lawyers say.

Furthermore, the authorities had ignored shortcomings identified by the Occupational Health and Safety Authority and the Commission for People with Disabilities in the cramped old building itself, located within the Citadel.

The Court Services Agency met lawyers on Tuesday to hear about their complaints over a long list of shortcomings at the courthouse in Victoria. The lawyers are demanding improvement in the environment and facilities.

During the meeting, lawyers were told that a deputy registrar has been appointed and given information on measures that are to be taken. These include a marshal from Malta crossing over to Gozo twice a week and eventually daily.

The possibility of more staff being moved to Gozo to improve the situation was also discussed.

But lawyers decided to continue with their action arguing that very little progress had been made since their collective action in June.

They argued that the promised measures did not adequately address the needs of the Gozo courts so unless actual progress was made, lawyers will continue not to attend sittings.

The lawyers had decided to strike in June over the same issues but returned to work after being promised action would be taken. However, four months later, very little has changed, they are contending.

They expressed appreciation that lawyers from Malta did not attend sittings in the Gozitan courts out of solidarity with those permanently based in Gozo.

They also appreciated the solidarity expressed by the president of the Chamber of Advocates who mentioned the situation there during the opening of the forensic year.

“The situation at the Gozo court must be addressed urgently, seriously and actions should be concrete and not limited to changes or cosmetic improvements,” the lawyers said.

“The Gozo courts, the judiciary, practising lawyers and the citizens deserve better and should not be treated differently.”