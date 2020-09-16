Over 100 new COVID-19 cases have been detected overnight, Times of Malta is informed, the highest-ever figure registered in Malta since the start of the pandemic.

The health authorities will be publishing details on new cases later on Wednesday in the daily update they give via Facebook.

Apart from being the highest-ever daily tally, Wednesday’s figure also marks the first time over a hundred cases were detected in the span of just 24 hours. The highest-ever number of cases was last registered on Sunday, when 78 patients, including several in old people's homes, tested positive for the virus.

Malta registered the first COVID-19 case on March 6. During the first week of July, the cases dwindled, with several days of no new cases being detected. However, the situation soon changed after a number of clusters from mass events led to the numbers once again spiking.

Although the number of active cases is expected to shoot up once again as the number of new patients with the virus increases, the rate of people who need to be hospitalised remains on the low side.

As of last Friday, when Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci gave her weekly briefing to update the public on the COVID-19 situation, fewer than 40 patients were being cared for in hospital. This despite more than 300 patients having the virus.

Times of Malta has reached out to the health authorities for an update on the hospital situation.

A total of 16 patients have died of coronavirus in Malta. More than 218, 600 tests have been carried out.

While practically all restrictions were lifted in July, when the airport reopened and the active cases were brought down to less than five patients, some measures had to be reintroduced when the numbers spiked for a second time in August.

Prime Minister Robert Abela and Health Minister Chris Fearne had announced a series of new restrictions on August 17, limiting mass events and introducing test result requirements on visitors from a number of countries.

These have remained unchanged and in place since.

‘Why has a public health emergency not been declared?’

Doctors: Baffling that no health emergency has been declared

In comments to Times of Malta, doctors’ union head Martin Balzan said it was baffling that the health authorities had not yet declared a public health emergency when this had been declared when the numbers were a fraction of what they are today.

“I cannot understand how this has not been declared. The most worrying aspect of all this is that COVID-19 is now in the homes for the elderly. The death rate might get higher and the hospitals could soon be overwhelmed,” Balzan warned.