On August 4, 126 RE/MAX sales associates graduated with an Award for Property Consultants and earned their real estate licence during a graduation ceremony organised by Central Mediterranean Business School (CMBS) at Hilton Malta.

Accredited by the Malta Further and Higher Education Authority (MFHEA), the Award for Property Consultants, which is mapped at Level 4 in the Malta Qualifications Framework and European Qualifications Framework for Lifelong Learning, was exclusively developed by leading higher education institution CMBS for RE/MAX Malta to enable its associates to obtain the relevant licence to act as property consultants as outlined in the new law reforming the sector – the Real Estate Agents, Property Brokers and Property Consultants Act, 2020.

As of January 1, 2022, real estate agents, property brokers, branch managers and property consultants will require a licence to operate in Malta. The Award for Property Consultants is a proactive action by real estate giant RE/MAX to enable its sales/letting associates to acquire the required licence through a trusted and licensed training institution.

“As the leading real estate agency, forming part of the world’s largest franchise in the real state sector, we welcome the realisation of this ambitious goal. As a company, we have always promoted learning and training, so seeing the day where our associates can finally be acknowledged as true professionals in their field is a moment of great satisfaction,” RE/MAX’s chief operating officer, Josie Theuma, said.

“We are very thankful to the authorities that be, who took care of creating and achieving this highly important milestone for the industry and we pledge to continue in our mission of ensuring professionalism throughout the RE/MAX Malta group.”

The graduation ceremony was opened by the Parliamentary Secretary for Lands and Construction Chris Agius, followed by an introductory talk by RE/MAX CEO Jeff Buttigieg and CMBS director of operations Debbie Pavia.

“I am honoured to have had the opportunity of steering this long-awaited change and to have finally managed to bring this idea to fruition. Together we have managed to set a true milestone and achieve a proper landmark for this very important business sector. Thanks to this commitment we can now say that we have given this sector the status of a profession and we are confident that this will contribute to the continued success of this highly important industry in our country,” Agius remarked.