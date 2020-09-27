A number of students enrolled in various accredited courses offered by Learning Works were recently presented with their certificate in a scaled-down graduation ceremony held at this educational institution’s training hub in Qormi.

Learning Works’ chief executive and principal Charlo Bonnici presented certificates to over a hundred students who in the past months successfully completed courses in healthcare, advanced healthcare, sport psychology and hospitality, food and beverage and Maltese language and culture for foreigners. Due to the current COVID-19 situation the students were split into small groups and the graduation was staggered over a whole afternoon.

Learning Works has been taking all the necessary precautions to safeguard the health and safety of its students, lecturers and employees ever since the first COVID-19 cases were registered in Malta. It has been offering most of its courses online and limiting the number of students in class where such sessions are held. Furthermore, other measures such as sanitising, wearing of masks and social distancing have been taken all along.

New courses are about to start in the coming weeks

A number of new Learning Works courses are about to start in the coming weeks in subjects such as health care, advanced healthcare, disability, mental health, leadership and management, diversity management, sports nutrition and Maltese and English for foreigners. These courses will be offered either in the classroom or online.

For some of the courses which normally attract a substantial number of applicants, Learning Works will also be offering students the possibility to either follow the lectures in the classroom or online. It has invested in equipment to facilitate this in the most effective way.

In the coming months, Learning Works will be offering new courses in dementia care as well as childcare. It will also be offering an innovative programme aimed at addressing the gender gap that exists at the highest levels of management.

While the Qormi training hub was closed between March and June Learning Works embarked on a new project to add a number of facilities to the existing ones. Two new lecture rooms, a new common room for students and new administration offices and facilities for staff are now being used.

Learning Works is accredited as a Further and Higher Education Institution by the National Commission for Further and Higher Education.

Anyone interested in applying for a Learning Works course offered may call 7958 4200 for more details or visit their website.