Over 1,000 healthcare students are still waiting to learn if they will be given priority for the novel coronavirus vaccine despite working in close contact with patients during clinical placements.

The University of Malta informed medical pharmacy students on Wednesday they would be given preference for COVID-19 vaccination and will be placed on a “priority list” in the coming days.

According to an e-mail seen by Times of Malta, those on the list who are vulnerable will be given the jab first.

However, the decision sparked anger among some 1,000 additional students who work in healthcare – nurses, physiotherapists, midwives and occupational therapists. They say they too should be given the vaccine now since they are in as much risk as the other pupils.

Different sectors want to be bumped up the list

“Unfortunately, students of the Faculty of Health Sciences have not been contacted yet. This is rather worrying because we are very exposed to patients.

“Our faculty is one of the largest with around 1,000 students, so a lot of people will be affected,” Malta Health Students’ Association president Nicholas Aquilina said.

Talks between the University and health authorities are under way, although a decision had not yet been made.

Meanwhile, the University Students’ Council (KSU) welcomed the decision to vaccinate medical and pharmacy students but called for other students to also be taken into consideration.

“The KSU hopes that all University of Malta healthcare students, including those at the Faculty of Health Sciences and the Faculty of Dental Surgery, will also be contacted over the coming days to ensure the safety of students and patients and the successful continuation of students’ studies.”

Government sources have said there are concerns over different sectors wanting to be bumped up the list.

Times of Malta reported last week that teachers will be vaccinated immediately after the elderly and vulnerable, an agreement between educators and the government having been struck after a two-day strike by the educators.