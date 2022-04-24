Over 1,000 secondary students attended more than 60 sessions hosted by the Malta Institute of Accountants to raise their awareness of the opportunities offered by the accountancy profession.

Participation at the physical sessions, which were mostly voluntary, as well as virtual #AccountsForYou sessions, attracted students from over 40 state, Church, and independent schools. The sessions were mainly aimed at students in Year 8 and Year 11, during which they make important choices of studies for the forthcoming scholastic year. Besides MIA staff, the sessions were addressed by industry leaders who shared practical examples of how accountancy professionals can thrive in Malta or abroad.

The MIA said the Maltese economy was emerging and regenerating itself from the challenges of the pandemic, while transforming through a digital and green transition. “In this context, accountancy is expected to play an even wider role, as international regulation puts on professionals in the field the onus of measuring not only firms’ financial performance but also their commitment to climate and social goals,” the MIA said.

It added that new career opportunities are expected to be created for members of the profession every year in a wide range of economic sectors and in diverse positions, and not necessarily restricted to financial administration, but also in top management positions, corporate strategy, consultancy, auditing, and project management, among many others.

MIA president David Delicata said: “While students will ultimately always be encouraged to opt for a career which inspires them, the institute sought to increase awareness about the opportunities that lie ahead. Our objective was to show students the relevance of being financially literate and the doors that accounts as a subject can open, including pursuing an accountancy qualification – but ultimately, the choice, remains in their hands.”

He added that while traditionally accountancy has been defined as the management of a company’s finances, the training and experience achieved by such professionals allows individuals to develop major skills that can be widely used throughout their professional life.

MIA chief executive officer Maria Cauchi Delia stressed the importance of knowing what opportunities existed out there, not only in view of potential career options but also in terms of life skills that can be gained through specific study paths.

“Digital transformation, the pandemic, and other external and internal forces changing the business environment are transforming the role of the traditional accountant, making some functions obsolete while accelerating the creation of new ones,” she said. “The accountancy profession has consistently survived the test of time over the years and has been able to adapt and even influence evolving societal and entrepreneurial needs.”

Cauchi Delia added that the institute is evaluating the feedback received from the students themselves and their educators, in view of developing this initiative further in the years ahead.

The sessions were held with the support of the Department of Accounting at the Ministry of Education’s Directorate for Learning and Assessment Programmes (DLAP). The institute also thanked the companies supporting the initiative as well as its member committees and student groups who provided instrumental contributions in the development of the campaign.