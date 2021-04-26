A total of 729 items, including computer equipment, a megaphone, a kettle and donation envelopes, were reported stolen from public schools over the past eight years.

Answering a parliamentary question by Opposition MP Karol Aquilina, Home Affairs Byron Camilleri said the total value of the stolen goods adds up to €106,376.

Some 14 thefts from public schools have been reported so far this year.

There were 43 thefts last year, while another 186 were reported in 2018.

Msida holds the record for the most reported thefts, with 307 thefts. Of these, 144 were reported by the University of Malta reported a total of 144 thefts in the past eight years.

Computer equipment is the most expensive stolen item: a total of €26,848 worth of equipment was stolen over eight years from all schools.

Meanwhile, a total of €10,268 in cash was stolen from public schools. Among others, cash was stolen from a Xaghra school, which reported a number of envelopes with donations towards the missionaries going missing.

Answering a similar question, Education Minister Justyne Caruana said that so far, two people were charged in court over theft from public schools.