Bank of Valletta employees have donated over 1,300 bags of blood in 12 years.

In collaboration with the National Blood Transfusion Service, the bank organises three blood drives every year and encourages its employees to donate regularly.

Over 4,500 patients receive donated blood every year.

“We have around 60,000 registered donors, however only 10,000 people donate regularly - once every two years,” Tony Micallef from the NBTS said.

“These past three months were even harder to obtain blood donations due to the COVID-19 outbreak. We now hope that people will put aside their fear and come forward to donate blood.

"If blood is not readily available, injured people have a lower chance of survival and patients suffering from chronic diseases or waiting to undergo an operation might end up having their medical treatment delayed. We can assure blood donors that all safety precautions are in place and that they can help save lives safely.”

You can drop in at the Pietà NBTS any day between 8am and 6pm. More information on 8007 4313 and 7930 7307.