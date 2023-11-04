Over 140 delegates attended a conference on the future of pensions organised by MAPFRE in collaboration with the University of Malta’s Department of Insurance and Risk Management, and which saw the partici­pation of Bank of Valletta.

Gordon Cordina, chairman of BOV and MMSV Life, emphasised the pivotal role pensions play in securing a stable retirement for individuals and how they empower employers to invest in their employees’ futures, ultimately bolstering their competitiveness in today’s demanding job market.

Frank Bezzina, pro-rector of the University of Malta, highlighted the vital importance of investigating the current state of pensions in Malta and of plotting a course towards future sustainability. He said that the University’s active involvement in the conference underscored its commitment to this cause.

Titled ‘Current Pensions Landscape and Future Sustainability’, the conference also featured distinguished international experts, including Patrick Ring, who delved into pension policies, reform and financial regulation in other leading jurisdictions; Gonzalo de Cadenas Santiago, who provided insights into global geo­economics and sectorial dynamics to help navigate these uncertain times; and Eduardo Ripolles de la Pena, who shed light on the significance of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors and their impact on the future sustainability of pensions.

David Spiteri Gingell, chair of the Retirement and Financial Capability Group, addressed pension reform and the national strategy on financial capability, which led to the creation of ĠEMMA.

Keynote speeches were delivered by Petra Ellul Mercer and Adrian Sacco from the Ministry of Social Policy, who explored individuals’ perceptions of investing in personal pension plans and the current local pension situation.

Bernard Attard and Victoria Muscat from PwC offered valuable insights into the accounting and tax implications of pensions.

The discussions that followed were moderated by Rebecca Dalli Gonzi and featured the active participation of Marthese Portelli from the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Tonia Parascandalo from BOV, Michael Galea from MAPFRE MSV Life, and de la Pena.