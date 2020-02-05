The organisers of the 24-hour waterpolo marathon, held last September, recently presented a cheque for € 15194 to Special Olympics Malta.

For the first time ever, over 300 waterpolo players participated in a marathon held at Neptunes pitch from noon of September 21 and noon of September 22.

The event brought together the local waterpolo community in a massive show of solidarity and support, with the large majority of clubs participating and helping in the fund raising to help Special Olympics Malta in their many activities and in expanding their reach to include more athletes and disciplines.

Special Olympics Malta performed extremely well at the World Games in Abu Dhabi last March, winning no less than 40 medals, out of a contingent of 28, and more recently being collectively awarded the Ġieh ir-Repubblika.

This was the result of intense and specialized training with over 450 children and adults with a broad spectrum of intellectual disabilities.

SOM provides an inclusive infrastructure of facilities, dedicated coaches and support personnel in a variety of disciplines and regularly participates in international competitions. All this carries enormous costs and had given the organisers the motivation to organise this fund raising event.

Interestingly this 24hour marathon appears to have been a first worldwide too, according to FINA, the international body for waterpolo.

