Nineteen local productions have been awarded over €1.54 million in funds for productions as part of the Creative Malta scheme administered by the Malta Film Commission.
The scheme was launched in December 2022.
These are the people and companies awarded funds so far:
Abigail Mallia (Take Two/Storyhouse) Blu Skies – Season 1: The Jenny Wilder Tapes; Scriptwriting – €30,000
- Alex Camilleri (Solari Productions) Zejtune; Production – €380,000
- Fabrizio Fenech (Anomaly Limited) Unur, Fama, Glorja; Production – €20,000
- Hristijan Kostovski (Somnium Es) Beautiful Lie; Festival – €1,300
- Hristijan Kostovski (Somnium Es) The Unity; Production – €4,000
- Jean-Pierre Debattista (Toontuloon Limited) Best Friends with Fonzu the Rabbit; Development – €34,248
- Jean-Pierre Debattista (Toontuloon Limited) The Pincher Slayer; Scriptwriting – €22,000
- Joseph Azzopardi (10th Man Pictures) Xelter; Production – €190,000
- Justin Farrugia (Sharpshoot Media) Kamra 432; Production – €259,610
- Justin Farrugia (Sharpshoot Media) The Women of George Cross Island; Festival – €700
- Keith Tedesco (Lampa Stampa Ltd) The Home Straight; Production – €94,000
- Keith Tedesco (Lampa Stampa Ltd) Tradizioni; Scriptwriting – €10,300
- Mark Doneo (Mad Movies Productions) The Disappearance of Kelly Sinclair; Scriptwriting – €21,000
- Matt Hookings (Camelot Films) The Lost Book of Creation; Scriptwriting – €30,000
- Michael Carol Bartolo (Limestone Pictures Limited) It-Traġedja; Development – €20,000
- Oliver Mallia (Pellikola) Mother Dearest; Production – €30,000
- Peter Sant (Hereonin) Background Sound; Production – €300,000
- Roger Zammit (Pineapple Media Ltd) Lost in a Stream; Development – €25,000
- Sebastian Peiter (Urban Canyons) Pirates and Slaves; Production – €70,000