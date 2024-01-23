Over 10,000 trips between Malta and Gozo carried a total of 1,612,813 passengers through the fourth quarter of 2023, national data shows.

In a statement on Tuesday, the National Statistics Office said sea transport between the two islands registered increases in passengers, vehicles and trips when compared to the corresponding quarter of 2022.

Sea transport between Malta and Gozo

Between October and December, a total of 10,185 trips were carried out, carrying a total of 1,612,813 passengers.

October was the busiest month with a total of 3,784 trips or 37.2 per cent of total trips for the quarter.

Sea transport between Mġarr and Ċirkewwa

A total of 1,440,644 passengers travelled between Mġarr and Ċirkewwa during the fourth quarter - an increase of 9.6 per cent when compared to the corresponding quarter of 2022.

The highest number of passengers was recorded in October – 544,654 or 37.8 per cent of the total for the quarter. When compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year, the number of vehicles increased by 3.2 per cent, totalling 500,723.

However, the number of trips during the fourth quarter amounted to 8,513 - a decrease of 4.2 per cent over the same period in 2022. October registered the highest number of trips – 3,118 or 36.6 per cent of total trips for the quarter.

Throughout the whole year, passenger traffic originating from Ċirkewwa was busiest on Fridays and Saturdays, and vehicle traffic originating from Ċirkewwa was also busiest on Fridays and Saturdays.

On the other hand, from the Mġarr terminal, passenger traffic was busiest on Sundays and Saturdays, while vehicle traffic was highest on Sundays and Mondays

Distribution of trips between Malta and Gozo during Q4/2023. Photo: NSO

Sea transport between Mġarr and Valletta

During the fourth quarter of 2023, a total of 1,672 trips were carried out carrying a total of 172,169 passengers between Mġarr and Valletta.

When compared to the same quarter in 2022, the number of trips increased by 145.9 per cent and the number of passengers increased by 106.5 per cent.

Again, October registered the highest number of trips – 666 or 39.8 per cent of total trips for the quarter and the highest number of passengers – 82,387 or 47.9 per cent for the quarter

Annual Perspective

Including both the Gozo Channel ferry service and the fast ferry service, during 2023, the number of trips went up by 1,187 or 2.9 per cent, when compared to 2022.

Vehicle movements between the islands increased by 78,236 or 4 per cent over the previous year, while the number of passengers went up by 874,393 or 15.4 per cent.

During 2023, July recorded the highest number of trips totalling 4,073, while August recorded the highest number of passengers and vehicles, with 693,492 and 200,118, respectively.