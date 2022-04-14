Over 170 children gathered at the Siġġiewi FC and Żabbar St Patrick FC football grounds last weekend to take part in the Football Festivals hosted by the two youth nurseries in collaboration with the Youth Football Association as part of the Enjoying The Game campaign.

The atmosphere at the festivals was in keeping with the Football Live It With Love! slogan as the enthusiasm of the young participants and their passion for the game ensured an enjoyable experience for all involved.

A total of seven nurseries took part in the three festivals hosted by the Siġġiewi FC Youth Nursery on the weekend of April 9 and 10.

