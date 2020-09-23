Over 200 people have been fined for failing to wear a mask since it became compulsory in all closed public spaces in August.

The new rules were brought in after the number of people infected with COVID-19 reached all-time highs.

Figures supplied by the health authorities show that 239 people were fined between the date the new social-distancing rules came into force on August 9, and last Friday, September 18.

That equates to almost 40 people a week.

Of these, at least 121 fines were issued by Transport Malta, meaning the person fined was caught on public transport, such as the Gozo ferry.

Those refusing to wear face coverings risk fines of up to €100, but the penalty is halved if they admit they broke the law and pay upfront.

Masks must be worn in retail outlets, on public transport, on the Gozo ferry, in the Ċirkewwa and Mġarr terminals and the Malta International Airport as well as in all closed public places.

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci has regularly urged people to wear masks, particularly when visiting people vulnerable to the virus.

A further 171 fines were issued to people for breaching mandatory quarantine that they were placed in because they were in contact with a positive case.

Since the start of the pandemic, 31 fines have been issued to positive patients who were not home despite being infected with the virus. A further 13 were fined for making “false declarations” when questioned about coronavirus-related issued by the health authorities.

Meanwhile, the Malta Tourism Authorities issued 10 fines to establishments that were caught not adhering to the protocols in places for social gatherings. There were also 66 fines related to social distancing and 78 related to “other mitigation measures”.