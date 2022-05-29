Iniala Harbour House recently held a fundraising dinner at its rooftop restaurant ION Harbour in aid of Special Olympics Malta, a registered voluntary organisation that provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

All funds going towards the athletes’ trip to Berlin in 2023 for the next Special Olympics

Sponsored by Iniala, Charles Grech and Farsons Direct, the event raised over €20,000 through ticket sales and a raffle, with all funds going towards the athletes’ trip to Berlin in 2023 for the next Special Olympics World Games – to continue empowering the athletes. Here, people with and without disabilities, of different nationalities, cultures, political views and religions meet and can overcome existing prejudices through the power of sport.

Lydia Abela, president of Special Olympics Malta, was guest of honour and Ira Losco also made an appearance to perform her song – Going for Gold – specifically created for the Special Olympics.

The event coincided with the closing ceremony of the 2022 Special Olympics Malta Invitational Games, which took place in Malta between May 14 and 17. Hundreds of athletes from 23 counties participated in the games, including over 400 local athletes, creating a celebration of inclusion, in the first international Special Olympics event in Europe in almost two-and-a-half years.

This fundraising dinner is part of a series of events that Iniala holds regularly to support local voluntary organisations and give back to the community.

For more information, e-mail vanessa.azzopardi@iniala.com.