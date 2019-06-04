An online platform linking government and private entities attracted over 21,000 users last year.

Malta Employers Association director general Joseph Farrugia said during an event on Tuesday that while in the past people were forced to get in touch with different entities, the platform provided a one-stop shop enabling them to access the MEAIndex and sort out all their needs there.

"The reactions from the various companies from the private sector have been very positive. We have seen a month on month increase in the number of users. More than 21,000 people used the index in 2018," Mr Farrugia said.

The online platform incorporates a directory of all government and non-government entities and regulatory bodies, as well as associations related to the business community, NGOs, education institutions and local councils.

It is also part of efforts by the government to adopt procedures of simplification to businesses, complimenting the servizz.gov and Business First.

The platform also includes a comprehensive list of all recruitment agencies.